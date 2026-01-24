Delhi Police Cracks Down on Rs 300 Crore Online Trading Scam

The Delhi Police has successfully dismantled an extensive fake online trading scam, closely tied to operators based in Cambodia and responsible for defrauding over Rs 300 crore. This criminal network manipulated victims through deceitful trading applications and social media outreach, posing as legitimate financial advisors.

Following an extensive investigation, four key figures linked to the syndicate have been captured in Kolkata and Lucknow. The suspects crafted an elaborate scheme, using fraudulent apps to present falsified earnings and lured victims into investing significant sums. They established shell companies and maintained a network of mule bank accounts for fund diversion.

The police investigation has also uncovered international ties, as the network operated through coordinated efforts both domestically and in Cambodia. Ongoing efforts aim to apprehend other associates, revealing a complex web of deceit that has affected numerous victims across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)