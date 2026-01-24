Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Federal Immigration Crackdown Sparks Protests in Minneapolis

A person was shot by federal officers in Minneapolis amidst ongoing protests against the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. Governor Tim Walz has called for the end of the federal presence in Minnesota. The situation remains tense as the community demands justice and accountability from federal agents.

  • Country:
  • United States

Tensions are escalating in Minneapolis as federal officers shot an individual amid the contentious immigration crackdown led by the Trump administration, Governor Tim Walz confirmed on Saturday.

The Minnesota Democrat reached out to the White House, urging President Donald Trump to withdraw federal forces from the state. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear, but it has intensified protests that have been simmering since the January 7 incident involving Renee Good.

Federal agents, criticized by bystanders, faced verbal backlash from demonstrators who gathered after the incident. The scene turned hostile, reflecting the mounting unrest as the city continues to protest against federal immigration policies.

