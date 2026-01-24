Women in Politics: A Journey Towards Equal Representation

On Saturday, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje emphasized that women need to exert three times more effort than men to gain a foothold in politics, underscoring education as the cornerstone of success.

Addressing a social gathering, Raje illuminated the substantial barriers women encounter in public life, despite notable progress since India's Independence. She pointed out the rise in women's literacy from nine percent post-Independence to 65 percent today.

While women's participation in elections has improved, with a rise in female candidates from three percent in 1957 to ten percent currently, Raje highlighted the insufficiency in their representation. She cited examples of prominent leaders like President Droupadi Murmu to stress education's role in empowerment, during the 'Jat Mahila Shakti Sangam' event that featured contributions from MLA Dr. Shikha Meel and former judge Dr. Rajendra Chaudhary.

