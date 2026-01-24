Left Menu

Women in Politics: A Journey Towards Equal Representation

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje emphasized that women must work significantly harder than men to succeed in politics, highlighting the importance of education. Despite progress since Independence, women still face challenges, with current representation in politics being inadequate compared to their male counterparts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-01-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 22:24 IST
Women in Politics: A Journey Towards Equal Representation
Vasundhara Raje
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje emphasized that women need to exert three times more effort than men to gain a foothold in politics, underscoring education as the cornerstone of success.

Addressing a social gathering, Raje illuminated the substantial barriers women encounter in public life, despite notable progress since India's Independence. She pointed out the rise in women's literacy from nine percent post-Independence to 65 percent today.

While women's participation in elections has improved, with a rise in female candidates from three percent in 1957 to ten percent currently, Raje highlighted the insufficiency in their representation. She cited examples of prominent leaders like President Droupadi Murmu to stress education's role in empowerment, during the 'Jat Mahila Shakti Sangam' event that featured contributions from MLA Dr. Shikha Meel and former judge Dr. Rajendra Chaudhary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026