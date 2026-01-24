Tragic Tale of Love and Loss in Rajasthan Hotel

In a tragic incident, two young individuals were discovered hanging in a hotel room in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district on Saturday. The police, who identified the deceased as Indra Meena and Manju Dhanka, suggested the case appears to be a double suicide, given that the woman was due to marry another man next month.

The harrowing discovery was made at the Gangaur Midway Hotel, located near Kankar Dopa village. Indra and Manju, residents of Ajabpura village, checked into the hotel on January 22. The tragic scene was uncovered when Indra's friend, Naveen Mehta, visited and found no response from inside, prompting police notification.

The bodies have undergone post-mortem examinations and were released to their grieving families. The police are conducting further investigations to unravel the circumstances that led to this heartbreaking event.

(With inputs from agencies.)