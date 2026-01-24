Left Menu

Tragic Tale of Love and Loss in Rajasthan Hotel

A man and a woman were found dead in a Rajasthan hotel, in what appears to be a suicide. The woman was soon to be married to another man. The couple was discovered by a friend, and police investigations are ongoing to understand the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-01-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 22:22 IST
Tragic Tale of Love and Loss in Rajasthan Hotel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, two young individuals were discovered hanging in a hotel room in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district on Saturday. The police, who identified the deceased as Indra Meena and Manju Dhanka, suggested the case appears to be a double suicide, given that the woman was due to marry another man next month.

The harrowing discovery was made at the Gangaur Midway Hotel, located near Kankar Dopa village. Indra and Manju, residents of Ajabpura village, checked into the hotel on January 22. The tragic scene was uncovered when Indra's friend, Naveen Mehta, visited and found no response from inside, prompting police notification.

The bodies have undergone post-mortem examinations and were released to their grieving families. The police are conducting further investigations to unravel the circumstances that led to this heartbreaking event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026