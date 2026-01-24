Left Menu

Impassioned Dispute: Punjab and Haryana's Decades-Old SYL Canal Conflict

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana's Nayab Singh Saini plan discussions on resolving the SYL canal dispute. The ongoing conflict over water sharing from the Ravi and Beas rivers has persisted for years, despite Supreme Court intervention favoring Haryana. Punjab insists it lacks surplus water to share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-01-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 22:26 IST
Impassioned Dispute: Punjab and Haryana's Decades-Old SYL Canal Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal dispute, a contentious issue between Punjab and Haryana, is set for another round of discussions as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini meet on January 27. Senior officials from both governments will also attend the meeting, aiming for a resolution to a matter that has simmered for decades.

The canal, conceptualized to facilitate water sharing from the Ravi and Beas rivers, has become a focal point of regional tension. Out of the planned 214 kilometers, Haryana has completed its share of the canal, while Punjab halted construction which began in 1982. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Haryana in 2002, reinforcing its claim to river waters, yet the project has not progressed as Punjab argued against having surplus water.

Efforts to mediate have been numerous, with Union Minister of Jal Shakti, C R Patil, convening meetings between the states. In a bid to reshape the dialogue, Mann proposed utilizing the Chenab River or creating a Yamuna Sutlej Link (YSL) canal, suggesting that Punjab should receive water from the Ganga and Yamuna, given the Sutlej's depletion. This controversial proposition underscores the gravity and complexity of water politics between the two states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026