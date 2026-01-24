Delhi Capitals Triumph Over RCB in Thrilling WPL Showdown

In a thrilling encounter at the Women's Premier League, Delhi Capitals emerged victorious against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a comprehensive seven-wicket win. Opting to field first, Delhi exhibited exemplary bowling prowess, restricting RCB to a mere 109 runs in 20 overs.

The Capitals' top order faced an initial setback, with openers Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee dismissed cheaply. However, Laura Wolvaardt and captain Jemimah Rodrigues forged a crucial partnership, guiding DC to victory with 26 balls to spare.

RCB's batting line-up faltered, except for captain Smriti Mandhana who scored 38 off 34 balls. Delhi's disciplined bowlers, including Nandani Sharma and Marizanne Kapp, ensured RCB fell short, maintaining DC's prospects in the playoffs.