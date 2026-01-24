Gym Chain's Shadow: Unmasking the Architect of the Mirzapur Exploitation Racket

In a dramatic turn of events, Imran, who allegedly orchestrated a gang responsible for sexual exploitation and religious conversion, was captured at Delhi's IGI Airport. His arrest signifies a breakthrough in a case that has shaken Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district.

The Mirzapur native is accused of using his network of KGM Gym One locations to facilitate these illegal activities. Police were quick to act, apprehending him thanks to a prior lookout notice, as he attempted a getaway to Dubai.

Authorities have made six additional arrests linked to the racket. The crackdown followed alarming revelations during an investigation initiated by complaints from two women. Law enforcement continues to close down implicated gyms and scrutinize operations across 47 facilities in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)