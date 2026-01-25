Honoring Heroes: Republic Day Gallantry Awards 2026

On Republic Day 2026, a total of 982 dedicated personnel from police, fire, home guard, civil defence, and correctional services have been honored with gallantry and various service medals, according to a statement by the Union home ministry.

A noteworthy 125 gallantry medals were distributed, with 45 awarded to personnel involved in Jammu and Kashmir operations. Additionally, 35 medals went to those engaged in Naxal violence-affected regions, and five to individuals posted in the north east. Notably, four fire service rescuers are also recipients of these prestigious awards.

Jammu and Kashmir Police received the highest number of gallantry medals at 33, followed by Maharashtra Police with 31, Uttar Pradesh Police with 18, and Delhi Police with 14. Among the Central Armed Police Forces, the CRPF alone received 12 bravery citations. Furthermore, the list highlights 101 President's Medals for Distinguished Service and 756 Medals for Meritorious Service, celebrating commendable dedication across these services.