Tragic Highway Collision: Three Dead, Fifteen Injured

A tragic accident on the Trichy-Madurai National Highway near Melur resulted in three fatalities, including two women, and injuries to over 15 others. The incident occurred when a stationary bus was struck by an out-of-control bus early Sunday morning, according to police reports.

The collision took place at Pallapatti, within the Kottampatti police jurisdiction. Initial investigations reveal that the private omnibus traveling from Chennai to Madurai had stopped at a roadside tea stall when it was hit from behind by another bus en route from Chennai to Marthandam.

Authorities have confirmed the deaths of Kanagaranjitham (65), Sudarshan (23), and an unidentified female passenger. A swift rescue operation led by local residents and police ensured the injured were quickly transported to hospitals in Melur and Madurai. An investigation is underway to determine if driver fatigue or speeding contributed to this fatal accident.