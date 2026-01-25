Left Menu

Tragic Highway Collision: Three Dead, Fifteen Injured

A tragic accident on the Trichy-Madurai National Highway near Melur claimed three lives and injured over 15 people. A stationary bus was hit by another bus that lost control. Rescue and investigation operations are ongoing, with police considering driver fatigue or overspeeding as potential causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 25-01-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 12:05 IST
Tragic Highway Collision: Three Dead, Fifteen Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident on the Trichy-Madurai National Highway near Melur resulted in three fatalities, including two women, and injuries to over 15 others. The incident occurred when a stationary bus was struck by an out-of-control bus early Sunday morning, according to police reports.

The collision took place at Pallapatti, within the Kottampatti police jurisdiction. Initial investigations reveal that the private omnibus traveling from Chennai to Madurai had stopped at a roadside tea stall when it was hit from behind by another bus en route from Chennai to Marthandam.

Authorities have confirmed the deaths of Kanagaranjitham (65), Sudarshan (23), and an unidentified female passenger. A swift rescue operation led by local residents and police ensured the injured were quickly transported to hospitals in Melur and Madurai. An investigation is underway to determine if driver fatigue or speeding contributed to this fatal accident.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026