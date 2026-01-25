Abduction Alarm: BJP Pushes for CBI Probe in Jharkhand's High-profile Kidnapping Case
The BJP has urged Jharkhand Police to track down and rescue a Jamshedpur industrialist's 24-year-old son, allegedly abducted over 12 days ago. The party demands a CBI probe and plans to discuss the matter with top officials, signaling deep concerns about the state's law and order situation.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken up the cause of locating and rescuing a 24-year-old man from Jamshedpur, allegedly abducted more than 12 days prior. The young man, son of an industrialist, has become the focal point of a pressing issue concerning regional safety.
Leading the charge, a BJP delegation met with East Singhbhum Senior Superintendent of Police, Piyush Pandey, to register their alarm about the disappearance of Devang Gandhi's son, Kairav, on January 13. Investigation developments include the recovery of Kairav's car in the Chandil area the night of his disappearance.
Accentuating the gravity of the situation, the BJP's state leadership plans to escalate the issue by engaging with the Director General of Police and reaching out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. A CBI investigation is being pursued as potential action, with promises of public demonstrations if police efforts don't accelerate.
