Swift Arrest in Railway Station Murder Case
Omkar Eknath Shinde, a daily-wage laborer, was arrested within 12 hours for fatally stabbing Professor Alok Kumar Singh at Malad railway station. A minor argument escalated into the violent attack, and Shinde fled. He was later identified and apprehended with the help of CCTV footage.
In a swift response to a shocking crime, the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested 27-year-old Omkar Eknath Shinde for the fatal stabbing of a professor at a railway station within just 12 hours. The incident unfolded following a minor dispute between Shinde and the victim, Professor Alok Kumar Singh.
The altercation, which began as both men were alighting from a local train, tragically escalated on platform No. 1 of Malad railway station. Shinde, a labourer involved in metal polishing, stabbed Singh in the stomach and fled the scene, leaving Singh fatally wounded in a pool of blood.
Despite the large crowd, swift action and the use of CCTV footage led to Shinde's identification and arrest in the Kurar area of Borivali. He faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as investigations continue.