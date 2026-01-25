Seat Belt Saves Pathanamthitta District Collector in Dramatic Car Crash
Pathanamthitta District Collector Prem Krishnan S narrowly avoided serious injury during a car accident due to wearing a seat belt. The incident occurred when a private car collided with his official vehicle, flipping it over. His quick action and seat belt usage significantly minimized injuries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 25-01-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 12:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Pathanamthitta District Collector Prem Krishnan S credited his seat belt for saving him from severe injuries during a dramatic car accident on Friday.
The collision occurred near Konni after a private car recklessly entered the wrong lane, striking Krishnan's vehicle and causing it to flip. The Collector, alongside his security officer and driver, sustained non-serious injuries.
A case of rash and negligent driving has been filed against the driver responsible for the collision. Despite the scare, Krishnan expressed gratitude for the local assistance and his safety measures, emphasizing the life-saving importance of wearing a seat belt.
