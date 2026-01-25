Empowering Democracy: Rajasthan Governor Urges Voter Participation

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde has called for concerted efforts to enhance India's democratic fabric, urging citizens to actively participate in elections and boost voter turnout.

Speaking at a state-level function themed 'My India, My Vote' on National Voters' Day, Bagde highlighted India's standing as the world's largest democracy, with a culture steeped in tolerance. He stressed the need for ongoing voter awareness to fortify democratic principles.

Bagde proposed the exploration of simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections to cut down electoral costs, suggesting that savings could be channeled into national development. He praised booth-level officers for their critical role in revising voter lists and ensuring transparent electoral rolls, facilitated by active political party participation.