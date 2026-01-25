YSRCP MP Warns Against 'Credit Theft' Over Land Reforms

In a striking response, YSRCP MP M Gurumoorthy has called out the NDA leaders, accusing them of what he claims is 'credit theft' for the landmark land reforms executed by the previous YSRCP administration in Andhra Pradesh.

He specifically targeted Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar for allegedly spreading misinformation regarding the Land Titling Act and its resurvey component, suggesting these tactics aim to confuse the populace.

Gurumoorthy emphasized that the 'Jagananna Bhoo Hakku--Bhoo Raksha' initiative was awarded a Platinum Grade by the central government, acknowledging Andhra Pradesh's leadership in land digitization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)