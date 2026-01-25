Left Menu

Gold and Silver Surge Amid Market Volatility and Geopolitical Tensions

Gold and silver prices are poised to remain strong next week as markets anticipate key geopolitical and financial developments. Traders are focusing on U.S. trade tariffs, Fed interest rate decisions, and the Indian Union Budget 2026, all of which could influence bullion markets.

Gold and silver prices are expected to sustain their upward momentum as traders anticipate key market-shaping events including the U.S. Supreme Court's review of trade tariffs and the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decision.

Attention will also shift to the Union Budget 2026 from Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which could sway domestic bullion sentiment with potential changes to import duties and fiscal policies.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, both gold and silver experienced significant gains, driven by safe-haven demand amid geopolitical tensions and strategic shifts, such as the U.S. decision to militarize the Iranian region and impose sanctions.

