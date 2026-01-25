Gold and Silver Surge Amid Market Volatility and Geopolitical Tensions

Gold and silver prices are expected to sustain their upward momentum as traders anticipate key market-shaping events including the U.S. Supreme Court's review of trade tariffs and the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decision.

Attention will also shift to the Union Budget 2026 from Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which could sway domestic bullion sentiment with potential changes to import duties and fiscal policies.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, both gold and silver experienced significant gains, driven by safe-haven demand amid geopolitical tensions and strategic shifts, such as the U.S. decision to militarize the Iranian region and impose sanctions.