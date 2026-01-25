Contaminated Water Crisis Sparks Controversy in Indore

Indore, known as India's cleanest city, is embroiled in controversy following the death of Congress ward president Rajaram Borasi. The Congress claims Borasi died from a diarrhoea outbreak linked to contaminated water, a charge health officials firmly deny, citing his pre-existing conditions.

Aging infrastructure is under scrutiny after contaminated water from 51 tube wells in Bhagirathpura was found to contain E. coli bacteria. Furious accusations focus on government negligence, with a leaked municipal water pipeline suspected of allowing sewage to mix into the drinking supply.

Despite conflicting reports on the death toll, compensation has been dispersed to grieving families. An official audit links 15 deaths to the outbreak, stoking further debate and calls for accountability from the governing bodies responsible for Indore's public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)