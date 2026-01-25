Left Menu

Justice as a Living Institution: Balancing Tradition and Innovation

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant emphasized the importance of justice as a dynamic institution, balancing enduring principles with change. Addressing the SCAORA International Legal Conference, he noted that pressure on the justice system offers opportunities for resilience, provided institutions remain adaptable without compromising core values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 25-01-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 17:59 IST
Justice as a Living Institution: Balancing Tradition and Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During the SCAORA International Legal Conference, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant highlighted justice's role as a 'living institution' that must navigate the tension between continuity and transformation.

He warned that rigid adherence or outright novelty in law could jeopardize its moral center, underscoring legal systems are inherited from historical struggles and moral courage.

Amidst technological advances and globalization, the CJI argued that these challenges provide resilience opportunities. He advocated for innovation as a servant to justice, ensuring fairness and independence amidst evolving pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026