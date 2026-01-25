Justice as a Living Institution: Balancing Tradition and Innovation

During the SCAORA International Legal Conference, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant highlighted justice's role as a 'living institution' that must navigate the tension between continuity and transformation.

He warned that rigid adherence or outright novelty in law could jeopardize its moral center, underscoring legal systems are inherited from historical struggles and moral courage.

Amidst technological advances and globalization, the CJI argued that these challenges provide resilience opportunities. He advocated for innovation as a servant to justice, ensuring fairness and independence amidst evolving pressures.

