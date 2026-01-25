Justice as a Living Institution: Balancing Tradition and Innovation
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant emphasized the importance of justice as a dynamic institution, balancing enduring principles with change. Addressing the SCAORA International Legal Conference, he noted that pressure on the justice system offers opportunities for resilience, provided institutions remain adaptable without compromising core values.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 25-01-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 17:59 IST
- Country:
- India
During the SCAORA International Legal Conference, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant highlighted justice's role as a 'living institution' that must navigate the tension between continuity and transformation.
He warned that rigid adherence or outright novelty in law could jeopardize its moral center, underscoring legal systems are inherited from historical struggles and moral courage.
Amidst technological advances and globalization, the CJI argued that these challenges provide resilience opportunities. He advocated for innovation as a servant to justice, ensuring fairness and independence amidst evolving pressures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya
Mindray's Strategic Vision: Revolutionizing Healthcare with Globalization and Innovation
Elon Musk's Vision: Robots, Solar Power, and Technology Triumphs at Davos
Gati Drives: Revolutionizing India's Motor Industry with SSPM Technology
India's Rising Global Influence: Trust, Technology, and Trade