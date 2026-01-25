Puducherry's Youth Urged to Defend Democracy Amidst Challenges

Puducherry's Chief Electoral Officer, P Jawahar, delivered a strong message to young voters, urging them to counteract misinformation and resist the temptation of cash-for-votes amidst the election season. Speaking at the 16th National Voters' Day event, Jawahar emphasized the importance of vigilance and participation in fostering a healthy democracy.

Jawahar underscored the challenges of ensuring fair elections, appealing to young voters to actively participate in their democratic responsibilities. He pointed out that succumbing to election bribes erodes the moral authority of citizens to demand essential services, and highlighted the role of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as a significant undertaking.

The event also saw the launch of a mobile voter education unit, 'democracy on wheels', aimed at reaching underserved areas. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to bolster electoral engagement in the union territory, emphasizing enrollment for young voters eligible by January 1, 2026.