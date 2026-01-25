Sacred Pool Sacrilege: Arrest in Viral Video Stir

A 32-year-old resident of Loni, Ghaziabad, has been apprehended following the emergence of a controversial video. The footage, which went viral on social media, reportedly shows the man engaging in disrespectful acts at the holy sarovar of the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The individual, identified as Subhan from Nasbandi Colony, sparked outrage within the Sikh community due to the actions captured in the video. Visiting Amritsar on January 15, his behavior at the revered site was perceived as an intentional affront to Sikh religious sentiments, prompting an official complaint.

Responding swiftly to the outcry, Ankur Vihar police took the suspect into custody. He was charged with breaching public peace and making actions that disturb religious harmony. Subhan has since been presented in court and remanded in custody, said ACP Gyan Prakash Rai.

