Punjab Police Thwarts Arms Smuggling Ring in Amritsar

The Punjab Police's counter intelligence wing in Amritsar has successfully dismantled an alleged arms smuggling module, leading to the arrest of three suspects and the recovery of foreign-made pistols. The operation was conducted on Saturday, as announced by the Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

The suspects, identified as Mani from Baghwanpur, Sehajpal Singh from Vichhoa village, and Diljanpreet Singh from Shehzada village, are residents of Amritsar district. Authorities confiscated two 9mm pistols, a .30 bore pistol, and 15 live cartridges. A motorcycle used in transporting the illegal arms was also seized.

A preliminary probe suggests that these individuals were acting on orders from foreign-based gangsters and intended to engage in significant criminal acts. Ongoing investigations aim to unravel the entire supply chain and explore possible international connections in this arms smuggling network.

