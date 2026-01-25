Left Menu

Villager Nabbed in Jharkhand for Poaching Barking Deer

A villager in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand, was arrested for killing a barking deer and serving its meat. The Forest Department detained Dulum Koda, acting on information, and he was charged under the Wildlife Protection Act. The incident occurred at Purana Goilkera under Goilkera police station.

A villager in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district was arrested for allegedly killing a barking deer, according to a forest department official. The incident highlights ongoing challenges in wildlife protection in the region.

The forest department team acted swiftly on received intel, heading to Purana Goilkera under the jurisdiction of the Goilkera police station. There, they detained the suspect, identified as Dulum Koda, on Saturday, under specific sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Koda was accused of trapping a muntjac in a net after it wandered into the village, subsequently killing it for its meat. When apprehended, Koda was reportedly preparing the deer meat for consumption. Authorities also recovered the animal's head during the arrest, and Koda has since been placed in judicial custody.

