Escalating Tension: A Tragic Cycle in Gaza Continues

In another tragic turn of events in the Gaza Strip, Israeli fire killed two Palestinians in the Tuffah neighbourhood, while an Israeli drone explosion injured four civilians in Gaza City, according to local health officials.

The ongoing conflict was reignited after a deadly Hamas attack on southern Israel in October 2023, resulting in substantial loss of life on both sides. Health authorities in Gaza report over 71,000 casualties since the conflict began, including new deaths and injuries despite a ceasefire intended to curb hostilities.

Efforts for peace include diplomatic discussions between U.S. envoys and Israeli leadership. However, violence flares continue, marking a stark backdrop for recent funerals of drone strike victims, as mourners voice skepticism over the ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)