Punjab Police Crackdown on Narco-Terror Network

Punjab Police announced the disruption of a significant financial channel in an inter-state and cross-border narco-terror module with the arrest of Satnam Singh.

DGP Gaurav Yadav identified Singh, 22, from Punnewal village in Sangrur district, who was apprehended for his role in facilitating terror financing by channeling drug money through his bank accounts on behalf of a Pakistan-based drug smuggler.

This development stems from the arrest of Rajbir Singh alias Fauji, a former Indian Army deserter, who was caught near the India-Nepal border. Rajbir had been working with the smuggler, facilitating heroin trafficking and arms operations, linking to significant recoveries and attacks in Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)