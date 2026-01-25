Left Menu

Punjab Police Crackdown on Narco-Terror Network

Punjab Police dismantled a financial link in an inter-state and cross-border narco-terror module by arresting Satnam Singh. Singh, connected to a drug smuggler in Pakistan, facilitated terror funding through his bank accounts. The network is involved in heroin trafficking and arms transits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 25-01-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 16:44 IST
Punjab Police Crackdown on Narco-Terror Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police announced the disruption of a significant financial channel in an inter-state and cross-border narco-terror module with the arrest of Satnam Singh.

DGP Gaurav Yadav identified Singh, 22, from Punnewal village in Sangrur district, who was apprehended for his role in facilitating terror financing by channeling drug money through his bank accounts on behalf of a Pakistan-based drug smuggler.

This development stems from the arrest of Rajbir Singh alias Fauji, a former Indian Army deserter, who was caught near the India-Nepal border. Rajbir had been working with the smuggler, facilitating heroin trafficking and arms operations, linking to significant recoveries and attacks in Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026