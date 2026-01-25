Shocking Playground Assault Sparks Investigation
A 16-year-old from Kaniyambetta Government Higher Secondary School was 'brutally assaulted' by two students in Kalpetta, Wayanad. The attack, captured on video, showed the teen being beaten and forced to apologise. Police have registered a case and initiated an inquiry to uncover the motive.
A 16-year-old boy was brutally attacked by two fellow students at a playground in Kalpetta, Wayanad, as confirmed by police on Sunday.
The victim, a student of Kaniyambetta Government Higher Secondary School, was lured to the spot on January 21, following instructions from the accused. Shocking footage reveals the attackers using a stick to strike the boy on his face, head, and back, demanding an apology as he was forced to hold their feet.
The assault was reportedly triggered by a previous remark made by the victim at a shop. A complaint from the boy's father led to a police investigation, with an FIR registered at Kalpetta station. Authorities are probing the incident's motives.
