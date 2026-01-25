Shocking Playground Assault Sparks Investigation

A 16-year-old boy was brutally attacked by two fellow students at a playground in Kalpetta, Wayanad, as confirmed by police on Sunday.

The victim, a student of Kaniyambetta Government Higher Secondary School, was lured to the spot on January 21, following instructions from the accused. Shocking footage reveals the attackers using a stick to strike the boy on his face, head, and back, demanding an apology as he was forced to hold their feet.

The assault was reportedly triggered by a previous remark made by the victim at a shop. A complaint from the boy's father led to a police investigation, with an FIR registered at Kalpetta station. Authorities are probing the incident's motives.