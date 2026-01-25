Left Menu

Guru Tegh Bahadur: The Beacon of Sacrifice and Dignity

The Hind Di Chadar Shaheedi Samagam celebrated Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom, highlighting his sacrifice for dignity and religious freedom. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan emphasized the enduring relevance of his sacrifice amid current regional tensions. The event also drew parallels with Sant Namdev, fostering cultural unity between Punjab and Maharashtra.

At the Hind Di Chadar Shaheedi Samagam in Maharashtra's Nanded, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan underscored Guru Tegh Bahadur's selfless sacrifice for human dignity. Commemorating his 350th martyrdom anniversary, Kalyan linked the Sikh Guru's sacrifice to ongoing minority struggles, highlighting its enduring significance.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar drew parallels between Guru Tegh Bahadur and Sant Namdev, pointing to shared ideals of courage against injustice and religious freedom. Sant Namdev's works, enriching the Guru Granth Sahib, were praised for bridging Punjab and Maharashtra in cultural unity.

Event organizer Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa underscored the historic role of Punjab and Maharashtra in combating injustice, crediting leaders like Sant Namdev and Guru Tegh Bahadur for their sacrifices in India's freedom struggle, while urging ongoing remembrance of their legacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

