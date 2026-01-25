Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat to Make History with Republic Day Flag Unfurling

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat will unfurl the national flag at the RSS office in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, on Republic Day. This marks the first such event by an RSS Chief there. Bhagwat will also engage with RSS leaders and participate in a seminar on societal transformation by virtuous forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 25-01-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 18:41 IST
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will make history by unfurling the national flag at the organization's office in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, on Republic Day. This momentous occasion marks the first time the RSS Chief will lead this ceremony at the Muzaffarpur headquarters.

Bhagwat arrived at Madhukar Niketan, the north Bihar provincial headquarters of RSS, on Sunday. Upon arrival, he attended a program at a resort along the Muzaffarpur-Darbhanga highway before his scheduled flag ceremony at 9 AM on Monday. Following the ceremony, he is expected to engage with RSS office-bearers from various levels, as confirmed by RSS leaders.

In addition to the flag ceremony, Bhagwat will participate in a seminar about the 'role of sajjan shakti' or virtuous forces in driving societal transformation. Extensive security measures have been put in place throughout the district in anticipation of his visit, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

