Left Menu

Drug Bust at Thampanoor: MDMA Seized in Dramatic Operation

A 52-year-old man was apprehended at Thampanoor bus depot in Thiruvananthapuram for allegedly smuggling MDMA hidden in his rectum. The District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force conducted the arrest following a tip-off. The man is under investigation for links to narcotics distribution networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-01-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 16:47 IST
Drug Bust at Thampanoor: MDMA Seized in Dramatic Operation
  • Country:
  • India

A 52-year-old man was apprehended in a dramatic early morning operation carried out by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) at Thampanoor bus depot. According to police reports, the individual was allegedly transporting MDMA concealed in his rectum.

The suspect had just arrived in Thiruvananthapuram from Nagercoil and was reportedly the target of a prepared operation based on a tip-off. Despite an initial search at the depot revealing no contraband, an X-ray scan exposed the drugs, cleverly hidden in small packages within his rectum, authorities disclosed.

The seized substance amounted to 107.6 grams. The man, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, has been charged under the NDPS Act. Police noted that the suspect had previous run-ins with the law, being out on bail for an earlier cannabis possession charge. The ongoing investigation aims to uncover the networks involved in this disturbing trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026