Drug Bust at Thampanoor: MDMA Seized in Dramatic Operation

A 52-year-old man was apprehended in a dramatic early morning operation carried out by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) at Thampanoor bus depot. According to police reports, the individual was allegedly transporting MDMA concealed in his rectum.

The suspect had just arrived in Thiruvananthapuram from Nagercoil and was reportedly the target of a prepared operation based on a tip-off. Despite an initial search at the depot revealing no contraband, an X-ray scan exposed the drugs, cleverly hidden in small packages within his rectum, authorities disclosed.

The seized substance amounted to 107.6 grams. The man, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, has been charged under the NDPS Act. Police noted that the suspect had previous run-ins with the law, being out on bail for an earlier cannabis possession charge. The ongoing investigation aims to uncover the networks involved in this disturbing trade.

