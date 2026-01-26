Vibrant Celebration of India's 77th Republic Day in Singapore
Indian High Commissioner, Dr Shilpak Ambule, led celebrations for India's 77th Republic Day at the chancery in Singapore. Over 1,200 attendees enjoyed cultural performances by students from Indian schools and welcomed the Sarang helicopter team's participation. Patriotic songs filled the air, enhancing the celebratory atmosphere.
Indian High Commissioner Dr Shilpak Ambule orchestrated a colorful celebration of India's 77th Republic Day at the chancery in Singapore, drawing over 1,200 attendees from the diaspora community.
Dr Ambule delivered the President's address, highlighting national unity and progress.
The event featured vibrant cultural performances by students from Indian schools that showcased traditional dances and patriotic melodies, greeted with enthusiastic applause. Among the notable participants were team members of the Sarang helicopter squad, who are set to perform at the upcoming Singapore Airshow. Their presence added a unique touch to the already festive gathering.
