Vibrant Celebration of India's 77th Republic Day in Singapore

Indian High Commissioner Dr Shilpak Ambule orchestrated a colorful celebration of India's 77th Republic Day at the chancery in Singapore, drawing over 1,200 attendees from the diaspora community.

Dr Ambule delivered the President's address, highlighting national unity and progress.

The event featured vibrant cultural performances by students from Indian schools that showcased traditional dances and patriotic melodies, greeted with enthusiastic applause. Among the notable participants were team members of the Sarang helicopter squad, who are set to perform at the upcoming Singapore Airshow. Their presence added a unique touch to the already festive gathering.