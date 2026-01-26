Pegula Ends Keys' Title Defense at Australian Open

Defending champion Madison Keys was knocked out of the Australian Open in the fourth round by fellow American Jessica Pegula on Monday. The match, held at Rod Laver Arena, saw Keys struggling to keep up with Pegula's aggressive tactics, ultimately losing 6-3, 6-4.

From the start, Pegula's assertive gameplay put Keys on the back foot. Despite her efforts, Keys was unable to counter the pressure, resulting in a series of errors that halted her title defense at Melbourne Park.

The loss underscores the competitive nature of the tournament and highlights Pegula's rise in the rankings. Keys' early exit will prompt a reassessment of her approach for future Grand Slam events.