Left Menu

Jennifer Mnookin Appointed As Columbia University's Fourth Leader Amidst Protests

Jennifer Mnookin, formerly of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, will become Columbia University's fourth leader in the last two years. Her appointment follows a period marked by campus protests over Israel's conflict with Gaza and a strife-filled administration under former President Minouche Shafik.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2026 07:34 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 07:34 IST
Jennifer Mnookin Appointed As Columbia University's Fourth Leader Amidst Protests

Jennifer Mnookin has been appointed as the new president of Columbia University, becoming its fourth leader in two turbulent years marked by protests and federal funding threats. Columbia's selection of Mnookin, who served as the Chancellor of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 2022, represents a fresh chapter amid ongoing campus tensions.

The tenure of previous president Minouche Shafik ended controversially in 2024 following the university's divisive handling of campus demonstrations regarding Israel's war in Gaza. The protests erupted after Hamas's October 2023 attack, sparking criticism and conflicts between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian advocates who contested Columbia's response strategies.

During Shafik's time, free speech and pro-Palestinian groups opposed harsh disciplinary measures on students, while pro-Israel factions pressed the university to safeguard Jewish community members from perceived antisemitism. Despite these challenges, Mnookin's leadership symbolizes a potential for reconciliation as Columbia navigates past federal probes and a significant settlement with the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Suspends Flights Amid Iran Tensions

IndiGo Suspends Flights Amid Iran Tensions

 India
2
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
3
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
4
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026