Jennifer Mnookin Appointed As Columbia University's Fourth Leader Amidst Protests

Jennifer Mnookin has been appointed as the new president of Columbia University, becoming its fourth leader in two turbulent years marked by protests and federal funding threats. Columbia's selection of Mnookin, who served as the Chancellor of University of Wisconsin-Madison since 2022, represents a fresh chapter amid ongoing campus tensions.

The tenure of previous president Minouche Shafik ended controversially in 2024 following the university's divisive handling of campus demonstrations regarding Israel's war in Gaza. The protests erupted after Hamas's October 2023 attack, sparking criticism and conflicts between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian advocates who contested Columbia's response strategies.

During Shafik's time, free speech and pro-Palestinian groups opposed harsh disciplinary measures on students, while pro-Israel factions pressed the university to safeguard Jewish community members from perceived antisemitism. Despite these challenges, Mnookin's leadership symbolizes a potential for reconciliation as Columbia navigates past federal probes and a significant settlement with the Trump administration.

