Tightened Security Ahead of Republic Day in Jammu
In preparation for Republic Day, heightened security measures have been implemented in Jammu, particularly at Maulana Azad Stadium. The region is under heavy surveillance with a multi-layered security presence and intensified anti-terror operations following multiple encounters, ensuring safe and incident-free celebrations amidst adverse weather conditions.
- Country:
- India
In anticipation of Republic Day, Jammu has ramped up its security measures, particularly at Maulana Azad Stadium, the designated location where Lt Governor Manoj Sinha is set to hoist the tricolour.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is among those expected to attend the main event on January 26. The area is under a robust security cover, with strategic points across the city and rural regions heavily monitored to ensure safety and prevent incidents.
Following recent encounters, anti-terror operations have become more rigorous, despite adverse weather conditions. Security forces maintain a heightened alert, with Village Defence Guards actively engaged in fortifying defenses across the Jammu region to ensure a secure Republic Day celebration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Omar Abdullah Pushes for Equitable Growth in Jammu & Kashmir
Omar Abdullah Leads Pre-Budget Talks: Stakeholders Share Vision for J&K Budget 2026-27
Omar Abdullah Engages Stakeholders in Pre-Budget Dialogue
Omar Abdullah Defends Unity of Jammu and Kashmir Amid Political Tensions
Omar Abdullah Chairs Crucial Cabinet Meeting Ahead of J&K Budget Session