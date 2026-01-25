Tightened Security Ahead of Republic Day in Jammu

In anticipation of Republic Day, Jammu has ramped up its security measures, particularly at Maulana Azad Stadium, the designated location where Lt Governor Manoj Sinha is set to hoist the tricolour.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is among those expected to attend the main event on January 26. The area is under a robust security cover, with strategic points across the city and rural regions heavily monitored to ensure safety and prevent incidents.

Following recent encounters, anti-terror operations have become more rigorous, despite adverse weather conditions. Security forces maintain a heightened alert, with Village Defence Guards actively engaged in fortifying defenses across the Jammu region to ensure a secure Republic Day celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)