Delhi Police Nab Proclaimed Offender, Recover 30 Stolen Phones

The Delhi Police have successfully detained a proclaimed offender, identified as Ajay Kumar, wanted in connection with an Arms Act case. The arrest led to the recovery of 30 stolen mobile phones, confirmed an official source on Sunday.

Ajay Kumar, aged 29 and a resident of Munger, Bihar, had been declared a proclaimed offender by a city court on charges relating to an Arms Act case from 2020. This declaration came after he was initially arrested in January 2020 for possession of an illegal firearm and a live cartridge, and subsequently failed to appear for his trial.

With specific intelligence inputs, police teams utilized technical and local intelligence to track Ajay's movements. His arrest was made in Delhi's Rohini area, where during questioning, he admitted to stealing mobile phones with an associate, targeting railway stations and selling them cheaply to local laborers. The investigation into this case is still ongoing.

