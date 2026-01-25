Celebrating Excellence: Padma Awardees Honored
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all Padma awardees for their outstanding contributions to various fields. Announced on the eve of Republic Day, these awards recognize excellence, dedication, and service, inspiring generations and enriching the fabric of Indian society.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to all Padma awardees, acknowledging their remarkable contributions to diverse sectors. Announced on the eve of Republic Day, these prestigious awards highlight the honorees' excellence, dedication, and service across various fields.
In a post on platform X, Modi emphasized that the Padma awards reflect a spirit of commitment and excellence that inspires generations and enriches the nation's social fabric. The government's announcement included a total of 131 awardees this year.
These acknowledgments serve as a testament to the diverse talents and invaluable contributions of individuals who continue to shape and uplift Indian society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nagaland Celebrates Democracy: National Voters' Day Highlights Commitment
People's commitment to voting is so deep that whether they live in Himalayas or in desert, they turn up to ensure their voice is heard: PM.
Shashi Tharoor's Literary Commitment Sparks Political Tension
Assurances for Ukraine: A Diplomatic Commitment
Vietnamese Communist Party's Renewed Commitment