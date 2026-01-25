Left Menu

National Shooter Arrested in Major Cyber Fraud Case

Himanshu Chauhan, a national-level shooter, was arrested in connection with an interstate cyber fraud racket. Chauhan allegedly facilitated operations by arranging mule bank accounts used to launder over Rs 40 lakh from victims. The investigation spans multiple states, with efforts ongoing to trace accomplices and the money trail.

The Delhi Police have apprehended Himanshu Chauhan, a national-level shooter from Agra, over ties to a cyber fraud ring that scammed a victim of over Rs 40 lakh. The offender won medals in various competitions, but now faces charges for his role in a high-profile cybercrime case.

Authorities allege Chauhan aided the fraud by procuring mule bank accounts, which were instrumental in laundering stolen funds through online channels like IMPS and UPI. Chauhan allegedly received significant commissions for each account arranged, which were then utilized to obscure the money trail.

The initial complaint was lodged in June 2025, following fraudulent activities on fake online gaming, stock trading, and IPO investment schemes. Subsequent investigations revealed a sprawling network with related complaints across major cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai, as law enforcement continue efforts to dismantle the syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

