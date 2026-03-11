Left Menu

Bihar Police Crack Down on Mule Accounts in 'Cyber Prahar 2.0'

In a state-wide operation dubbed 'Cyber Prahar 2.0', Bihar Police arrested 141 individuals involved in a network of mule bank accounts used for cyber fraud. The crackdown led to 86 FIRs and uncovered significant evidence of malfeasance, prompting further investigations and arrests.

Patna | Updated: 11-03-2026 23:21 IST
In a decisive move to combat cybercrime, Bihar Police arrested 141 individuals on Wednesday, as part of a sweeping operation against mule bank account networks used for fraudulent activities. The statewide initiative, named 'Cyber Prahar 2.0', resulted in 86 FIRs being registered.

According to an official statement from the Cyber Crime and Security Unit, the operation saw actions taken across various districts, including Bhojpur, Bhagalpur, and Motihari. In Bhojpur, a key suspect was apprehended for opening fake accounts with a complicit bank executive. Numerous fake accounts and SIM cards were seized during raids.

The Bhagalpur district police arrested a gang exploiting the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme beneficiaries through mule accounts. Evidence of bank employee collusion was rampant, resulting in further arrests. The crackdown is set to expand with over 100 fake SIM card sellers identified statewide.

