Counterfeit Cosmetic Packaging Ring Busted in Delhi
Delhi Police uncovered an illicit manufacturing unit in Bawana Industrial Area, producing counterfeit cosmetic and pharmaceutical packaging. The operation led to the arrest of several individuals involved in the illegal trade, seizure of machinery, and raw materials. Efforts continue to dismantle the wider distribution network.
Updated: 25-01-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 18:45 IST
Delhi Police have dismantled an illegal manufacturing operation in Bawana Industrial Area, outernorth Delhi, focusing on counterfeit cosmetic and pharmaceutical packaging.
The raid revealed high-end machinery and thousands of fake tubes bearing popular brand labels. The unit, linked to Pramod Kumar Gupta, has connections to a broader network, including a Vietnam-based owner and co-conspirators newly arrested.
Further investigations are underway, targeting distribution hubs and raw material sources. Authorities aim to eradicate the counterfeit supply chain, ensuring consumer safety and brand integrity.
