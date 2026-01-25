Counterfeit Cosmetic Packaging Ring Busted in Delhi

Delhi Police have dismantled an illegal manufacturing operation in Bawana Industrial Area, outernorth Delhi, focusing on counterfeit cosmetic and pharmaceutical packaging.

The raid revealed high-end machinery and thousands of fake tubes bearing popular brand labels. The unit, linked to Pramod Kumar Gupta, has connections to a broader network, including a Vietnam-based owner and co-conspirators newly arrested.

Further investigations are underway, targeting distribution hubs and raw material sources. Authorities aim to eradicate the counterfeit supply chain, ensuring consumer safety and brand integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)