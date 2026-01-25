Left Menu

Honoring Bravery: Delhi Police Personnel to Receive Republic Day Medals

Delhi Police personnel, including five women, will receive prestigious medals on Republic Day for acts of gallantry, distinguished service, and meritorious contribution. The awards include 14 Gallantry Medals, two President's Medals for Distinguished Service, and 17 Medals for Meritorious Service. Notable awardees confronted terrorists and prevented crimes.

In a significant recognition of their unyielding bravery and service, 33 Delhi Police personnel are set to be honored with prestigious police medals on Republic Day. Among these honorees are five women, celebrated for their gallantry, distinguished service, and meritorious contributions to society.

The commendations include 14 Medals for Gallantry, two President's Medals for Distinguished Service, and 17 Medals for Meritorious Service. Noteworthy among the recipients is Additional Commissioner of Police Pramod Singh Kushwah, who displayed remarkable courage in confronting a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, alongside his team, under intense fire.

Awardees also include officers recognized for neutralizing terrorists and preventing major crimes. Their acts of valor exemplify the dedication and risks undertaken by police personnel to ensure public safety. The honors extend to retired officials and those advancing digital policing reforms.

