Honoring Bravery: Delhi Police Personnel to Receive Republic Day Medals

In a significant recognition of their unyielding bravery and service, 33 Delhi Police personnel are set to be honored with prestigious police medals on Republic Day. Among these honorees are five women, celebrated for their gallantry, distinguished service, and meritorious contributions to society.

The commendations include 14 Medals for Gallantry, two President's Medals for Distinguished Service, and 17 Medals for Meritorious Service. Noteworthy among the recipients is Additional Commissioner of Police Pramod Singh Kushwah, who displayed remarkable courage in confronting a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, alongside his team, under intense fire.

Awardees also include officers recognized for neutralizing terrorists and preventing major crimes. Their acts of valor exemplify the dedication and risks undertaken by police personnel to ensure public safety. The honors extend to retired officials and those advancing digital policing reforms.