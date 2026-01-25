Left Menu

Shashi Panja Alleges Harassment During Electoral Hearing

West Bengal’s Minister for Women and Child Development, Shashi Panja, claimed harassment during a special intensive revision hearing in north Kolkata. She questioned the demand for additional documents, despite being listed in the 2002 electoral rolls, and blamed technical glitches for her name appearing as 'unmapped'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-01-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 20:01 IST
  Country:
  India

West Bengal Minister for Women and Child Development, Shashi Panja, raised concerns over the handling of a special intensive revision hearing after attending the session in north Kolkata.

The TMC legislator expressed frustration regarding the demand for extra documents despite her name being on the 2002 electoral rolls. Panja's visit saw her entering the venue twice, engaging with an election official.

She voiced worries about technical errors and insufficient preparation affecting the revision process, making her name show as 'unmapped' in the records.

