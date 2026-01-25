Delhi Government Announces Republic Day Sentence Remission for Over 2,000 Prisoners
The Delhi government will offer sentence remission to certain convicts on Republic Day, benefiting over 2,000 prisoners. Different remission durations apply based on age and sentence length. Special categories, including death row inmates, remain excluded. The initiative is under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government has announced that more than 2,000 prisoners will benefit from a sentence remission on Republic Day. The announcement was made by Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood on Sunday.
The remission applies to convicts sentenced by Delhi courts and undergoing imprisonment as of January 26, following the guidelines of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.
Prisoners will receive varying remission periods depending on age and length of sentence, but categories such as death row inmates and those with serious offences remain excluded.
