Delhi Government Announces Republic Day Sentence Remission for Over 2,000 Prisoners

The Delhi government has announced that more than 2,000 prisoners will benefit from a sentence remission on Republic Day. The announcement was made by Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood on Sunday.

The remission applies to convicts sentenced by Delhi courts and undergoing imprisonment as of January 26, following the guidelines of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Prisoners will receive varying remission periods depending on age and length of sentence, but categories such as death row inmates and those with serious offences remain excluded.

