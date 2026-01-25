Leicester City Parts Ways with Manager Marti Cifuentes
Leicester City has terminated the contract of manager Marti Cifuentes following a series of disappointing results, leaving the team 14th in the Championship. Despite previous successes, Cifuentes' tenure saw the club win only once in recent months. The decision comes after a loss to Oxford United heightened concerns.
Leicester City has dismissed Marti Cifuentes from his managerial role after a string of underwhelming performances in the second-tier Championship.
The team, positioned 14th and six points from promotion contention, secured just a single win under Cifuentes from September to October. A recent defeat against Oxford United sealed his fate.
Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha expressed the decision's difficulty, emphasizing the need for improved outcomes. The 2015-16 Premier League champions were relegated last season.