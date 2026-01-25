Left Menu

Tragic Train Incident: Professor's Murder Sparks Outrage

Alok Kumar Singh, a college professor from Mumbai, was tragically stabbed to death following an argument on a local train. The accused, Omkar Shinde, was arrested promptly. Singh had planned to celebrate his wife's birthday before the incident. His father serves in the Defence Minister's security detail.

In a shocking incident that has prompted widespread outrage, Mumbai college professor Alok Kumar Singh was fatally stabbed by a fellow commuter after a dispute over train alighting at Malad station. The altercation, which escalated quickly, ended in tragedy.

Authorities arrested 27-year-old Omkar Shinde, a metal polishing laborer, within 12 hours of the crime, thanks to CCTV footage. Shinde has been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and is in police custody for five days.

Singh, who intended to celebrate his wife's birthday that night, was quickly transported to the hospital but was pronounced dead. His death struck a personal chord, as his father, Anil Kumar Singh, is part of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's security team.

