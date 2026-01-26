Left Menu

Rafah Crossing Reopening Hinges on Hostage Retrieval

Israel plans to reopen the Rafah Crossing with Egypt, contingent on recovering the body of the last Israeli hostage in Gaza. The operation targets locating police officer Ran Gvili. Completion would enable the reopening, a crucial move enabling passage and aligning with President Trump's peace plan.

Updated: 26-01-2026 04:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel is preparing to reopen the Rafah Crossing into Egypt, but only after retrieving the body of the last Israeli hostage in Gaza, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office. The holdout is the body of Ran Gvili, with Israel conducting focused operations to pinpoint his location.

This move is a crucial part of a broader plan spearheaded by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the ongoing conflict. The Rafah Crossing is set to reopen under strict conditions, following a ceasefire agreement enacted between Israel and Hamas last October.

As of now, the Israeli military is focused on this mission. The crossing serves as the primary conduit for over two million Gaza residents, making its reopening vital for movement and logistical support in the region. Plans correspond to the second phase of Trump's initiative, which involves further Israeli military withdrawal.

