GST Officer Caught in Rs 3.5 Lakh Bribe Scandal

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has uncovered a significant corruption case involving a GST enforcement officer who allegedly accepted a Rs 3.5 lakh bribe. Suman P N, an officer with the Walayar GST Enforcement Squad, was caught accepting the illegal payment to release two lorries seized for carrying scrap.

The lorries, transporting scrap to Pollachi, were detained by the GST squad despite having valid documentation. The officer demanded a hefty Rs 23 lakh as a fine, which was then negotiated as a Rs 4 lakh bribe demand. The complainant reported the extortion attempt, leading to a sting operation by VACB.

The VACB apprehended Suman red-handed on Sunday near Kurudikkad junction while he was accepting Rs 3.5 lakh from the complainant. Authorities plan to produce him before the Kozhikode Vigilance Court to face legal proceedings. This case highlights continued challenges in combating corruption within the GST framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)