Assam's Choice: Development or Vote Bank Politics?

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sparked a call to action for the state's electorate to choose the path of development over what he terms as 'vote bank politics'. As the state gears up for the upcoming elections, Sarma's address at the Republic Day function emphasized the need for citizens to consider their future carefully.

Highlighting the transformation from a past marked by violence and insurgency to one of rapid growth, Sarma stated that Assam is now among the fastest-growing states in India. He linked continued development with resisting perceived threats to regional identity, particularly from encroachment by Bangladeshi Muslims.

Sarma assured the populace of his government's dedication to protecting the state's land, culture, and identity. He stressed the importance of maintaining resolve and forward momentum to secure Assam's position as a leading state, thereby safeguarding the rights of future generations.

