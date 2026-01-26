Left Menu

Assam's Choice: Development or Vote Bank Politics?

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, urged citizens to choose between development-centric governance and vote bank politics, with a stance against encroachment by Bangladeshi Muslims. He emphasized the progress achieved over the last five years and commitment to reclaiming land as polls approach.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sparked a call to action for the state's electorate to choose the path of development over what he terms as 'vote bank politics'. As the state gears up for the upcoming elections, Sarma's address at the Republic Day function emphasized the need for citizens to consider their future carefully.

Highlighting the transformation from a past marked by violence and insurgency to one of rapid growth, Sarma stated that Assam is now among the fastest-growing states in India. He linked continued development with resisting perceived threats to regional identity, particularly from encroachment by Bangladeshi Muslims.

Sarma assured the populace of his government's dedication to protecting the state's land, culture, and identity. He stressed the importance of maintaining resolve and forward momentum to secure Assam's position as a leading state, thereby safeguarding the rights of future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

