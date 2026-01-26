Honoring the Brave: Modi's Tributes on Republic Day

On the 77th Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in honoring fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial. He was accompanied by the chief of defence staff and three Service chiefs to lay a wreath as a mark of respect.

The solemn ceremony included a two-minute silence, which concluded with a bugler sounding the 'Rouse'. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh received Modi at the memorial, which pays tribute to soldiers who died in major wars and peacekeeping missions.

The National War Memorial, inaugurated by Modi in 2019, is an expansive site with names of 25,942 soldiers inscribed in gold on granite tablets. It features four concentric circles and a central obelisk, dedicated to the bravery and sacrifice of the nation's heroes.