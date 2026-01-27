Dramatic Escape: Man Foils Kidnapping Attempt in Anekal

A dramatic escape from an attempted kidnapping unfolded on the outskirts of the city, near Indlawadi Cross in Anekal taluk, leaving authorities in a state of high alert. On Monday at approximately 4.30 pm, a man found himself the target of a group of eight individuals aiming to abduct him.

The assailants, arriving on a combination of motorcycles and a car, intercepted the victim on a main road. The culprits reportedly assaulted him and tried to force him into their vehicle. However, the man resisted valiantly, raising an alarm that drew the attention of surrounding passersby.

Facing exposure, the would-be kidnappers panicked and fled, sparing the man. The police commend the involvement of local residents whose intervention was crucial in preventing the crime. Authorities have registered a case and are scrutinizing CCTV footage to track down those responsible. Special teams are also being formed to expedite the arrests.

