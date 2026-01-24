Left Menu

Privacy vs. Public Disclosure: The Limits of CCTV Access

The Uttar Pradesh State Information Commission ruled that CCTV footage is only accessible if involved in a court order or police probe. CCTV access through RTI cannot infringe on privacy without valid public interest. Routine personal complaints do not justify such disclosure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-01-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:15 IST
Privacy vs. Public Disclosure: The Limits of CCTV Access
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh State Information Commission has recently clarified that CCTV footage can be released only if it is part of a court order or involved in a police investigation. This decision stems from a plea under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, seeking access to hospital CCTV footage in the Bijnor district.

State Information Commissioner Mohammad Nadeem, leading the ruling bench, stated that while CCTV footage is crucial in legal procedures, accessing this material via an RTI request without a substantial legal reason is not permissible. He emphasized that hospitals, being public health centers, host numerous individuals, and their privacy must be respected.

The ruling comes in response to an appeal by Kulwant Singh involving allegations of fake medical practices. The Commissioner underscored that only in cases of overriding public interest should privacy be compromised by the RTI Act, reiterating the law is not a substitute for formal investigations or trials.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026