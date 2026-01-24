Privacy vs. Public Disclosure: The Limits of CCTV Access

The Uttar Pradesh State Information Commission has recently clarified that CCTV footage can be released only if it is part of a court order or involved in a police investigation. This decision stems from a plea under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, seeking access to hospital CCTV footage in the Bijnor district.

State Information Commissioner Mohammad Nadeem, leading the ruling bench, stated that while CCTV footage is crucial in legal procedures, accessing this material via an RTI request without a substantial legal reason is not permissible. He emphasized that hospitals, being public health centers, host numerous individuals, and their privacy must be respected.

The ruling comes in response to an appeal by Kulwant Singh involving allegations of fake medical practices. The Commissioner underscored that only in cases of overriding public interest should privacy be compromised by the RTI Act, reiterating the law is not a substitute for formal investigations or trials.