Justice from Jehanabad: Voices Amplifying NEET Aspiration

CPI(ML) Liberation's women and student wings demand a CBI probe into the death of an 18-year-old NEET aspirant, citing sexual assault allegations. A 'Beti Bachao Nyaya Yatra' march from Jehanabad to Patna is set for February 4, advocating justice and women's safety in hostel environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-01-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 15:14 IST
The CPI(ML) Liberation's women and student wings are rallying for a thorough investigation into the death of an 18-year-old NEET aspirant in Patna. The All India Progressive Women's Association (AIPWA) and All India Students Association (AISA) have called for a CBI probe and the Patna High Court's intervention in the case.

The aspirant was found unconscious on January 6 in a Patna hostel and died days later. Initial denial of sexual assault by police transformed as forensic findings reported semen traces on her clothes. Furthermore, post-mortem results indicated physical injuries and abrasions.

A 10-day 'Beti Bachao Nyaya Yatra' from Jehanabad to Patna, led by AIPWA and AISA, aims to fight for justice. The march, commencing on February 4, also highlights the safety concerns for women students amidst a lack of regulation of private hostels in Patna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

