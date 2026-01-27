Left Menu

Heist of a Lifetime: Nepalese Couple's Audacious Jewellery Theft

A Nepalese couple allegedly stole gold, diamond jewellery, silver items, and cash worth around Rs 18 crore from a builder’s residence in Marathahalli, Bengaluru. The theft occurred while the family was attending a function. Police suspect that the couple cut off the power supply to disable CCTV cameras.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:35 IST
Heist of a Lifetime: Nepalese Couple's Audacious Jewellery Theft
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring theft, a Nepalese couple allegedly stole valuables including gold, diamonds, and silver, totaling around Rs 18 crore from the residence of a builder in Marathahalli, Bengaluru, police disclosed on Tuesday.

The incident, which took place on January 25, occurred while the family had left to attend a function, leaving the couple and several other domestic workers at the premises.

Upon their return, the family discovered the house ransacked with lockers forcibly opened. Police suspect that the couple had prior knowledge of the family's schedule and strategically disabled CCTV cameras by cutting off the power supply. The investigation is ongoing with a special team deployed to locate the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026