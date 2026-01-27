Heist of a Lifetime: Nepalese Couple's Audacious Jewellery Theft

In a daring theft, a Nepalese couple allegedly stole valuables including gold, diamonds, and silver, totaling around Rs 18 crore from the residence of a builder in Marathahalli, Bengaluru, police disclosed on Tuesday.

The incident, which took place on January 25, occurred while the family had left to attend a function, leaving the couple and several other domestic workers at the premises.

Upon their return, the family discovered the house ransacked with lockers forcibly opened. Police suspect that the couple had prior knowledge of the family's schedule and strategically disabled CCTV cameras by cutting off the power supply. The investigation is ongoing with a special team deployed to locate the accused.

