AISA Champions UGC Equity Regulations Amid Student Debate
The Jharkhand chapter of the All India Student's Association (AISA) has expressed support for the UGC Equity Regulations, 2026, despite opposition from general category students. The regulations aim to eliminate discrimination in higher education by expanding protections for backward castes, amidst rising cases of caste-based discrimination.
- Country:
- India
The Jharkhand unit of the All India Student's Association (AISA) has thrown its weight behind the UGC Equity Regulations, 2026. This comes amid mounting dissatisfaction among general category students who claim the new rules could marginalize them.
AISA lauded the inclusion of other backward castes in the equity protections of higher education institutions. State secretary Trilokinath emphasized the goal of eliminating discrimination based on various factors, including caste and disability, to ensure equality and inclusion.
The regulations propose creating equal opportunity centers, equity committees, and helplines. Critics argue the new framework might backfire against general category students, but AISA applauds efforts to address increased caste discrimination reports in educational institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UGC
- Equity
- Regulations
- Students
- AISA
- Discrimination
- Caste
- Education
- Inclusion
- Diversity
ALSO READ
Fast-Tracking Maratha Kunbi Caste Certificates: Maharashtra's Push for Progress
New UGC Regulations Stir Campus Protests Over Caste Bias Concerns
Tragic Demise: Dowry and Gender Discrimination Lead to Young Woman's Death
Uttar Pradesh's New Dawn: Education Without Discrimination
Appeal every voter to rise above caste and choose BJP over 'dynastic parties' in coming elections: Amit Shah in Lucknow.