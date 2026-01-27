AISA Champions UGC Equity Regulations Amid Student Debate

The Jharkhand unit of the All India Student's Association (AISA) has thrown its weight behind the UGC Equity Regulations, 2026. This comes amid mounting dissatisfaction among general category students who claim the new rules could marginalize them.

AISA lauded the inclusion of other backward castes in the equity protections of higher education institutions. State secretary Trilokinath emphasized the goal of eliminating discrimination based on various factors, including caste and disability, to ensure equality and inclusion.

The regulations propose creating equal opportunity centers, equity committees, and helplines. Critics argue the new framework might backfire against general category students, but AISA applauds efforts to address increased caste discrimination reports in educational institutions.

